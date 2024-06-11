Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-7.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.