Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07-6.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of ASO stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.14.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
