Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 167,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,051,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £289,729.40, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

