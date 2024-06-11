Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,245,000 after buying an additional 84,479 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

