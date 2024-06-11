Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.71.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

