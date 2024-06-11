American International Group Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $128.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.76. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

