American Vanguard Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

American Vanguard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. American Vanguard has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 million, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Vanguard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Macicek acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,496.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

