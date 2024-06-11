American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Boosted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $275,476,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,320,000 after buying an additional 460,262 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1,173.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,687,000 after buying an additional 310,214 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $128.62 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.76.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.