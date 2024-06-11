Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,204 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 869,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after purchasing an additional 261,759 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 695,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,811 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

