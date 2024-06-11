Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arko worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARKO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $708.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.45. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Featured Stories

