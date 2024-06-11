Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $218.20 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

