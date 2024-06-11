Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,807 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ball worth $24,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ball alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

View Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.