Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 23,202 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VB stock opened at $218.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

