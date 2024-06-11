Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 582,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,571,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Allstate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Allstate Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ALL stock opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.10. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
