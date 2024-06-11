Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 32,501.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,096 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of Universal Health Services worth $87,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $188.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.54. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $190.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

