Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 597,661 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $82,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

