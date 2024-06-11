Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 169.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of Autoliv worth $83,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALV

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.