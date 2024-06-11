Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 3,463,819 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,463,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $61,795,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,683 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 49,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 191,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

