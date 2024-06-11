Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,339,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 659,830 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $68,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 431,855 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 158,913 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at $37,187,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,708,320. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

