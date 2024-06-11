Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 176.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715,357 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $67,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $3,493,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 51,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 38,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

