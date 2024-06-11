Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $75,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $319.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.42 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

