Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $63.79 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,773,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,770 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $63,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 21.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

