Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $67.81 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Dell Technologies worth $67,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The company has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 155,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $16,644,317.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,583,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,072,615.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,257,391 shares of company stock valued at $723,606,995. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

