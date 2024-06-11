Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $67.81 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Dell Technologies worth $67,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
DELL stock opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The company has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $179.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 155,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $16,644,317.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,583,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,072,615.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,257,391 shares of company stock valued at $723,606,995. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
