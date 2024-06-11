Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $68.23 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 1,224.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787,979 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Cenovus Energy worth $68,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,779.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,725,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,723,000 after buying an additional 10,154,618 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,508,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 9,511.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,303,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,258,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.06. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.