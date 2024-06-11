Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 235,871 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235,871 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Sempra worth $64,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sempra by 85.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

