Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,467,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Everest Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,328,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $381.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.35 and a 200 day moving average of $377.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

