Becton, Dickinson and Company Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.03 Per Share (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $13.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.01. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $239.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.68 and a 200-day moving average of $238.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $287.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $761,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,353 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $173,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,927,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,703,041,000 after purchasing an additional 516,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

