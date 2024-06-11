Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.72 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $66,973.98 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,320.11 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.93 or 0.00668925 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00051579 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00077759 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,710,846 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
