Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.72 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $66,973.98 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,320.11 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.93 or 0.00668925 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00051579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00077759 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,710,846 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

