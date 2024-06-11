BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $766.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $779.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $789.84. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

