Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

BAH opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,755 shares of company stock worth $9,189,791 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

