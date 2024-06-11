Brunner (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.90 on July 25th

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BUT opened at GBX 1,317.01 ($16.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,317.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,237.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £562.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,378.95 and a beta of 0.68. Brunner has a 12-month low of GBX 964 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,365.50 ($17.39).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

