Brunner (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.90 on July 25th

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Brunner Stock Performance
Shares of LON BUT opened at GBX 1,317.01 ($16.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,317.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,237.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £562.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,378.95 and a beta of 0.68. Brunner has a 12-month low of GBX 964 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,365.50 ($17.39).
About Brunner
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brunner
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- Trading Halts Explained
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.