BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7221 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from BYD’s previous dividend of $0.26.
BYD Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BYD has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $71.70.
BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. BYD had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that BYD will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About BYD
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.
