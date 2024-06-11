Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,805 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.