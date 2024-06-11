Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $408.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $231.76 and a one year high of $430.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.79.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

