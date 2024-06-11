Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,145 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,988,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 289,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 9,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $196,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,673.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 9,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $196,310.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,673.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,010. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

