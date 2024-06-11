CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after acquiring an additional 702,339 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 6,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 26.3% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

