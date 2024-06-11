Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Down 12.2%

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.33 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.47 ($0.10). Approximately 8,956,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,552,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).
Chariot Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.21. The company has a market cap of £79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.00 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chariot
In other news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £20,180.43 ($25,697.73). Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.
Chariot Company Profile
Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.
