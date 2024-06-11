Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $267.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

