Connectus Wealth LLC Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $149.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

