Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,637 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Read Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.08. The company has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.