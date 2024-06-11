Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,533 shares of company stock worth $6,364,167. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLH opened at $215.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.32. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $221.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

