Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 128,585 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $27,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 520,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,804,000 after purchasing an additional 442,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $112.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.