Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of AllianceBernstein worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 129,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AB. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $35.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 121.16%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

