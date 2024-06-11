Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,611 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.