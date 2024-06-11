Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $26,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 55,325 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

