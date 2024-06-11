Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $14.48 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,909 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $14,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after buying an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750,511 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,113,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 124,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

