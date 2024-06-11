Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $22,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $74.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

