Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 279,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

