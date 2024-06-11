Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,087 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,013,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,295,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,629 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.76 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CLSA started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.