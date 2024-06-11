Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in ASML by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ASML by 4.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,041.71 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $940.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.37. The company has a market cap of $411.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

